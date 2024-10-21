Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $603.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.51 and a 200-day moving average of $555.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

