Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,288,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG opened at $201.52 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

