Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

GD opened at $308.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a 200 day moving average of $294.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

