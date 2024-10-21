Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0847 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $664,177.68 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,908.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.00542590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00073680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08532083 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $807,417.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.