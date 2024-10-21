UMA (UMA) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. UMA has a market cap of $242.68 million and $26.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,793,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,781,339 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

