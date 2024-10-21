United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

