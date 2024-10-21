Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.