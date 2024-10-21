Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.05. 452,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.10. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

