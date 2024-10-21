Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $58.26. 1,114,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

