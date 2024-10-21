Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

