Velas One Day Volume Hits $465,815.11 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $465,815.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00041361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.