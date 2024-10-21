Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.75. 2,687,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,243. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.