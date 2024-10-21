Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.85. 984,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,359. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

