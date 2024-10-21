Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 333,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.51. 1,136,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

