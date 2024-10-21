Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after buying an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 241,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,160,000 after buying an additional 209,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $156.91. 2,203,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

