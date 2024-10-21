Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 18,127 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.11. 1,138,696 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

