Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Crane by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.50. 121,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

