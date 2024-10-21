Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $107.09. 411,617 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.