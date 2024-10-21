Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $81,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $483.45. 335,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,688. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

