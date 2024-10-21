Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 157,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 721,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 214,839 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

