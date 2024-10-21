Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00003956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $75.34 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,755.95 or 0.99990165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00065608 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,985,022.23806092 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.76654758 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $9,407,774.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.