Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.40. 2,020,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.