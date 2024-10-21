Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $14.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $908.08. 424,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.60. The firm has a market cap of $863.04 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

