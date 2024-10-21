Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

