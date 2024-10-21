Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 8,670 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

