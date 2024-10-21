Wealth Effects LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 340,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,846. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

