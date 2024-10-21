Wealth Effects LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 49,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.83. The company had a trading volume of 777,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

