Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. 2,509,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,368. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

