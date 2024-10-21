Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 101,920 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 85.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 185,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 822,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Report on 3D Systems

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.