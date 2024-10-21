Western Financial Corp CA Buys 2,769 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 450.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

BSCR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 211,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,868. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

