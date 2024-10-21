Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $81.80. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $83.17.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Building & Construction ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.