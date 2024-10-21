Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $81.80. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.