Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. 3,080,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

