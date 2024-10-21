Western Financial Corp CA Invests $1.34 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.75. 1,001,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

