Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EFA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.91. 4,679,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,939,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.