Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,016 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 310,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 261,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 251,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 508,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,724. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $177.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

