Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,956 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after acquiring an additional 278,283 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,097 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.39. 94,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.