Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $209,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 215,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 28,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $522.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,459. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

