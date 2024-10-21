Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,289 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0 %

APH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 3,157,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,854. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.