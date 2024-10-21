Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 29,931 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.65. 3,467,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,801. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

