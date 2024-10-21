Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,841 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 511,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

