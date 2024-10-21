Whittier Trust Co. Sells 358 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.