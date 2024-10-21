WHY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.63 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One WHY token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHY has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. WHY has a market cap of $91.26 million and $7.63 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000021 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,626,517.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars.

