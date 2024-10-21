Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.85

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $29.85 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

