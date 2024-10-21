World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $118.01 million and $4.72 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000092 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.