Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $169.81 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $29.11 or 0.00041960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $169.81 million and approximately $27.15 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00257587 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,832,866 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,757,898.99026089. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.89451858 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $15,145,064.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.