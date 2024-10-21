Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

ZTS traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $189.57. 179,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

