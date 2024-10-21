Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,918. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.