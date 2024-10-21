Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,667.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,755.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

