112,020 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 0.6% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

