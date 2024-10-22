1,211 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRP by 297.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $5,376,000.

BRP Trading Down 5.9 %

BRP stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,547. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $77.12.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

